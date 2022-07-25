Tributes paid to ‘kind, caring and compassionate’ 47-year-old killed in crash
The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision near Llanuwchllyn on Saturday afternoon have paid tribute to him.
Timothy Seyffert was 47-years-old and lived in the Llandrindod Wells area.
His family released a tribute saying: “Timothy, or Tim to those he knew, was a kind, caring and compassionate man, whose hearty embrace he shared with those he cared for.
“Motorcycling has been a passion of his for many decades.
“In this time of tragic circumstance, we kindly ask to be left in peace and privacy as we grieve for the man who filled our hearts with love and jollity.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened on the A494 at around 2.45pm and involved a silver-coloured Seat Leon and a red coloured BMW motorcycle.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “Our profound sympathies are with Mr Seyffert’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A494 around the time of the incident and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us.”
Any witnesses are urged to contact officers at the Western Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000530082.
