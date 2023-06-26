The family of eight-month infant Mabli Hall who sadly passed away following a collision in Pembrokeshire last week have expressed their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in their daughter’s care throughout.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed the sad news of the passing of the child following a collision outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on June 21.
“We can confirm the infant injured following a collision outside Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, June 21, sadly passed away at Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25),” said a police spokesperson.
“The family are being supported by the hospital bereavement services and officers from Dyfed-Powys Police at this tragic time.
“The driver of the car remains in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
“HM Coroner has been informed. Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.
A GoFundMe (at: https://gofund.me/00ccd376) set up to support her parents, Rob and Gwen, and five siblings has so far raised more than £20,000.
Family friend Sinead Morris, who set up the fundraiser, shared the tragic news, stating: “As previously mentioned, little Mabli sustained severe injuries in the collision that took place on Wednesday, June 21.
“Unfortunately, these injuries were too severe to be reversed.
“Despite days of immense strength from Mabli, she peacefully crossed over the rainbow bridge in the loving arms of Gwen and Rob in the early hours of Sunday, June 25.
“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in Mabli's care throughout this challenging period.
“Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have meant the world to the family during these trying times.
“Additionally, the family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate chaplains of Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, whose guidance and support have brought solace and comfort.
“The outpouring generosity from those who have donated and sent messages of love and support has touched their hearts deeply, and they are immensely grateful for each and every gesture of kindness.
“During this heart-wrenching time, I kindly request that everyone respects the family's privacy, allowing them the necessary space to cope with this unimaginable ordeal,“ she continued.
“As parents, this is their worst nightmare, and the pain they are experiencing right now is indescribable.
“I will keep the fundraiser open, but the funds will now be directed towards supporting Rob, Gwen and Mabli’s five siblings who adored her endlessly as they navigate this difficult period, both emotionally and financially, while they grieve the loss of their precious baby girl, Mabli.
“Dream big baby girl, fly high. Mabli Cariad Hall - The most beautiful, smiley and happy baby girl. Too precious for this world.”