The family of Neil Vaughan who died in a collision near Bala on Saturday, 6 April have paid tribute to him.
Neil, 66, born and raised in Chester, was a beloved dad to Karis and Keenan, husband to Kiki, “Her lovely man”, and a cherished friend to many.
He was passionate about music, adventure and travel.
Neil will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family thank everyone for their kind messages, and request privacy at this difficult time.
Police are appealing for information about the incident between a motorbike and a car.
Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam around the time of the RTC (shortly after 11am near Capel Celyn, Bala) should contact the live webchat online or 101 quoting ref Q047692.