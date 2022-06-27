Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ Pwllheli paramedic

Paramedic Robin Parry Jones was a keen fisherman and a member of the local shooting community with fellow colleagues from Pwllheli

TRIBUTES have been paid to “a much-loved and long-serving” Pwllheli paramedic who has died.

The Welsh Ambulance Service took to social media last Friday afternoon to announce the death of Robin Parry Jones.

Announcing the news on Facebook, the service said: “One of our much-loved north Wales paramedics died in an accident overnight, we are sad to announce.

“Robin Parry Jones, who was based at Pwllheli Ambulance Station, had a 20 year career with the Welsh Ambulance Service, and touched the lives of many.

“The sudden and sad loss of Robin will be felt by all those that knew him, and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Robin’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

A full tribute to Robin on the Welsh Ambulance Service website says: “Robin Parry Jones, who was based at Pwllheli Ambulance Station, joined the Welsh Ambulance Service in November 2000, starting his career with the Trust’s Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service.

“He later qualified as a trainee ambulance technician in 2002 and a paramedic in 2005.

“Such was his commitment to serving the people of Wales, Robin was also a Community First Responder Team Leader in the Llŷn Peninsula, where he supported a large team of volunteers.

“Sadly, Robin died in an accident overnight (on Thursday, 23 June).”

Paying a personal tribute to Robin, Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Robin was a much-respected, lovable and happy-go-lucky person who was well known in the Pwllheli community.

“He was one of the original Community First Responder ‘champions’, a true advocate for volunteers who became an integral link between volunteers and local stations.

“Robin, who was originally from Caernarfon, had a real passion for community resilience, and his commitment to support volunteers in his own time is a reflection of his character.

“In his spare time, Robin was a keen fisherman and a member of the local shooting community with fellow colleagues from Pwllheli.

“A proud grandfather, Robin also loved dogs and had started a local dog grooming service.

“The sudden and sad loss of Robin will be felt by all those that knew him, and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Robin’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

He added: “This will be an especially difficult time for operational colleagues in Pwllheli, who last year also lost paramedic Anthony Stephens, and in 2016, John Clift of the Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service.