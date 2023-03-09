TRIBUTES have been paid to a long-serving former Llanbadarn Fawr councillor and ‘community champion’, Ben Davies.
He had served as a community councillor in Llanbadarn Fawr since 1982 and was appointed chair for this year until his sudden passing.
Respected and recognised across Aberystwyth, he was the former chair of the Aberystwyth University Unison union branch and the town’s Citizens Advice Bureau.
He was also a Ceredigion member for One Voice Wales, representing community and town councils, and a Community Health Council member.
His grandsons said they are ‘absolutely devastated’ and one said: “We could have not been prouder of his achievements over the many years of service to Llanbadarn Fawr, Ceredigion and Wales.”
His friend and fellow community councillor David Greaney said: “Ben was quite an amazing man. He hardly ever sat still. In fact, on the Thursday afternoon before his death he took me around the Waun, the town and Penparcau, delivering Yr Angor (our papur bro).
“He was full of life, full of humour, and full of stories. I’d known Ben since about the late 70s but got to know him really well from the mid 2000s.
“Ben loved the countryside and country ways. He was a people person and a man of a practical bent who had his feet firmly on the ground. He had a great knack of being able to deal with all sorts of people and was particularly devoted to helping young people to develop their skills and to contribute to their local communities.
“And he was always generous with his time and energy. Ben was born and raised in Talsarn, but I could not think of him as anything other than a native of Llanbadarn.
“He came to live here in 1972 and quickly put down firm roots. His involvement in both public life and in voluntary spheres was extraordinary to the last. He was a true and constant friend to me over many years and I, like many others, feel his loss greatly.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones – who was said to have a great working relationship with Mr Davies – said: “He was a true champion of Llanbadarn Fawr and Ceredigion. He was an ever-present figure in public life in north Ceredigion for many decades and he was especially interested in education and health matters. He was always ready to raise his voice in support of maintaining and enhancing local services.
“He was generous with his time and effort and willing to support every worthwhile cause. He was a kind and gentle man and always fair with everyone. He will be missed greatly by many of us - and my thoughts are with his family who will miss him most of all.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “Councillor Gareth Davies paid tribute to Councillor Ben Davies at cabinet. He noted his dedication and hard work to the community over the years. The cabinet extended its condolences to Councillor Ben Davies’ family.”