Tributes have been paid to Barmouth’s Alan Vincent, who has died aged 76.
Alan, who died on Thursday, 21 November, was well-known in Barmouth having held many volunteer roles there.
He was a stalwart member of Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre.
A theatre spokesperson said: “The Dragon Theatre would like to pay tribute to the service of former trustee Alan Vincent, who passed away recently.
“He was a loyal servant of the town of Barmouth more widely, and at the Dragon was an invaluable volunteer, most recently continuing to manage the theatre's website and email hosting, even after stepping down from the position of trustee.
“All the management, trustees and volunteers of the Dragon Theatre would like to send their deepest sympathies to Alan's family and many friends.
“He will be sorely missed.”
Announcing details of Alan’s funeral, which took place on Wednesday, 18 December, Glyn Rees & Son funeral directors said Alan died suddenly at home in Talybont, Barmouth.
Chester FC also paid tribute to Alan, saying they “have been devastated” to learn of the passing” of a “much-loved member of the Chester FC family”.
In a tribute on their website, they describe Alan as “a valued member of our Legends Lounge team”.
“Alan provided a warm and friendly face at the Deva on match days, welcoming our Legends Lounge and Boardroom guests at each game,” the tribute added.
“On behalf of everyone at Chester FC, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Michelle, Alan, Nigel, Peter and Allan.”
The club lost four other stalwarts in the same week and said on 24 November, “in such difficult circumstances and in support of all those impacted by these losses, the club will come together to remember Michelle, Alan, Nigel, Peter and Allan by observing a minute’s silence prior to Tuesday’s game against Oxford City”.