Tributes paid to well-loved vicar
Subscribe newsletter
TRIBUTES have been paid to a vicar who has died at the age of 61.
Reverend Lyn Lewis Dafis, originally from Mynachlog-ddu in Pembrokeshire, attended university in Aberystwyth where he gained a degree in Welsh.
Following that, he worked at the National Library of Wales for 25 years.
In 2014, he left the library to train as a priest at St Michael’s College in Llandaff, Cardiff and, after qualifying, returned to work in the Aberystwyth area, serving mainly Penrhyncoch and Bontgoch churches from a base at St Padarn’s Church in Llanbadarn.
Paying tribute, Rev Canon Andrew Loat said: “With his friendship, care and personal warmth as well as his deep faith Lyn was a friend to colleagues as well as to congregations and to people with no connection to church.”
National Library Chief Executive Pedr ap Llwyd said Lyn was a “unique individual” who was a “loyal and gifted member of staff”.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |