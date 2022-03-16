Tributes paid to well-loved vicar

TRIBUTES have been paid to a vicar who has died at the age of 61.

Reverend Lyn Lewis Dafis, originally from Mynachlog-ddu in Pembrokeshire, attended university in Aberystwyth where he gained a degree in Welsh.

Following that, he worked at the National Library of Wales for 25 years.

In 2014, he left the library to train as a priest at St Michael’s College in Llandaff, Cardiff and, after qualifying, returned to work in the Aberystwyth area, serving mainly Penrhyncoch and Bontgoch churches from a base at St Padarn’s Church in Llanbadarn.

Paying tribute, Rev Canon Andrew Loat said: “With his friendship, care and personal warmth as well as his deep faith Lyn was a friend to colleagues as well as to congregations and to people with no connection to church.”