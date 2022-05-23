Tributes paid to woman killed in crash

The family of Marilynn Kerrigan who died following a collision on the A470 near Dolwyddelan have paid tribute to her.

They said Marilynn, 68, from Dolwyddelan, was “a very loving and generous person, who was enjoying life to the full and will be greatly missed by her family and all the many friends who knew her”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other people involved in this terrible tragedy,” they added.

“We, her family, are devastated and will find it hard to come to terms with her loss.”

They thanked the emergency services and members of the public who assisted Marilynn at the scene, and North Wales Police “for their compassion and professionalism dealing with such tragic circumstances”.