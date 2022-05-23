Tributes paid to woman killed in crash

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Monday 23rd May 2022 12:32 pm
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Marilynn Kerrigan
Marilynn Kerrigan (Family photograph )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The family of Marilynn Kerrigan who died following a collision on the A470 near Dolwyddelan have paid tribute to her.

They said Marilynn, 68, from Dolwyddelan, was “a very loving and generous person, who was enjoying life to the full and will be greatly missed by her family and all the many friends who knew her”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other people involved in this terrible tragedy,” they added.

“We, her family, are devastated and will find it hard to come to terms with her loss.”

They thanked the emergency services and members of the public who assisted Marilynn at the scene, and North Wales Police “for their compassion and professionalism dealing with such tragic circumstances”.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place between Dolwyddelan and Betws y Coed at approximately 4.45pm on Thursday, 19 May. It involved a cream coloured Renault Captur and a beige-coloured Daimler vintage car. Anybody with information should call 101, quoting B071845.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

North Wales Police
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0