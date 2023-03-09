TRIBUTES have flooded in for an ‘inspiring’ international politics lecturer from Aberystwyth University who died two weeks ago.
Professor Andrew Linklater passed away on Sunday, 5 March, aged 73, and his former colleagues and students have paid their respects in the last few days.
In 2000, he joined the Department of International Politics at Aberystwyth University as the Woodrow Wilson Professor of International Politics.
A spokesperson for the International Politics department wrote on Twitter: “We will remember him as a brilliant scholar, an inspiring teacher, a wonderful colleague and a kind and generous person.
“Andrew will be much missed, in Aberystwyth and wherever our discipline is studied.
“As a department we will discuss an appropriate way and suitable time to mark his outstanding contributions to research and teaching in International Relations.”
Aberystwyth alumnus and policy officer at the European Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOPE) Aguta Kusiak said: “Prof. Linklater - what an absolute inspiration and resource on my academic journey back in Aberystwyth. An empathetic, thought-provoking and nurturing mentor. You will be greatly missed, Sir.”
Clare Wenham, associate professor in Global Health Policy at the London School of Economics, said: “I am so sad to hear this, I remember Andrew as both the intellectual stalwart of International Politics at Aberystwyth and as someone who took the time to engage with PhD students work, even if it wasn’t his area.”
His colleague at Aberystwyth University, Professor Berit Bliesemann de Guevara said: “What a great colleague Andrew was! Generous, good-humoured, supportive, and intellectually independent - a real role model. Thanks, Andrew, you’ll be very much missed.”
Professor Linklater’s works applied the critical theory paradigm to international relations – while challenging the more dominant frameworks of the Marxist and realist schools of thought. His publications focused in particular on the role of the nation state and the notion of harm in global politics. In 2000, he was featured in Martin Griffith’s Fifty Key Thinkers in International Relations.
He was also crowned the mid-Wales Monopoly Champion, a title he held until his death.