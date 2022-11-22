‘Trickle’ economics are an abysmal failure
Letter to the Editor: So many people have suffered the consequences of Trussonomics, I just can’t believe that Patrick Loxdale still considers that ‘Trickle down’ theory is our economic salvation (Letters, Cambrian News, 26 October).
The word ‘trickle’ is very apt, the downward flow to the struggling masses is indeed a trickle, whilst the upward movement to the one per cent is indeed a flow, of huge proportions, a flow that has been facilitated by the quantitative easing that Patrick now finds the courage to criticise.
His kind were not noticeably critical whilst they were all piling into assets, like property, works of art, antiques, with cheap, funny, money that was supposed to stimulate economic activity, which if invested in modern plant would have shown how productive British workers can be, not the ‘lazy idlers’ that Truss and Co claimed.
Patrick, however, lauds the entrepreneurial spirit, but presumably not the asset seekers I have just described, or the PPE cronies, the peacetime equivalent of wartime profiteers.
I overheard an entrepreneur talking to his young associate in a Swansea hotel where I would go to read my paper in peace. I caught only a part of his comments, but enough. “We are entrepreneurs,” he said to the young man, soon followed by: “I have a family in Africa, and a family in Britain, and I could not maintain both if I paid a lot of tax.”
The final remark I heard was: “And when the balloon goes up, we will be a million miles away.”
Our entrepreneur, like Patrick, would welcome economic growth, the bigger the pie the bigger his slice, but would he consider that ever greater growth in a finite world is not very smart economics?
Sharing the pie more fairly would better provide for the common weal, but sharing to the one per cent is anathema, after all, they are entrepreneurs,
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog
