Those studying Property and Facilities Management and Environmental Conservation and Management explored the idea of treating waste as something with ongoing value rather than something to discard, at a guest lecture by Emily Handstock from technology-first waste management specialists Envirovue.
As a leading expert in waste management, Handstock used the time with the future infrastructure leaders to explore the impact of the increasingly complex waste challenges facing Wales.
Ms Handstock, business manager at Envirovue, said: “It was a privilege to speak with students who are already working in or will soon be entering roles where they can influence how waste is managed.
“By treating waste as a resource rather than an afterthought, there is real potential to reduce harm and strengthen accountability across the system.
“Improved transparency supported by modern data tools can help highlight where waste ends up, who is responsible and how risks can be reduced.
“Sharing this insight with students is an important step in encouraging informed, forward-thinking approaches within the next generation of practitioners.”
She highlighted the importance of moving away from ‘traditional’ waste management and how innovation is critical in protecting the environment.
The students also learnt that tracking systems and processes should be utilised across the industry to minimise waste output, hold waste criminals accountable and lower carbon emissions.
Senior Lecturer Lara Hopkinson said: “Whilst we can teach our students all the theory, it's great for them to listen to what this means in practice and to understand how a company like Envirovue is attempting to move away from the norm and make circular practices a reality.”
