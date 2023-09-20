Throughout 2023, Ryan Doughty, Iestyn Owens and Sion Williams have been scaling the highest points in Wales to try and raise as much money as possible for the cancer charity.
To date, they have completed 74 peaks, walked 180 miles and climbed a total of 57,500 feet in elevation.
They decided to commit to this challenge, which is very close to their hearts, after their families were affected by cancer.
They said they wanted to give something back for the support given by Macmillan to their families during this time.
So far, the boys have raised £1,564, which is halfway to the target they set themselves at the start of the year, with just 26 peaks to go.
They have already conquered some of Wales’ highest points, in all weathers, from sunshine to pouring rain,
The boys said: “All donations will be very much appreciated to help this charity.
“You never know when you will need their help and support.”
They have been recording their progress on their Instagram page, which has the handle @100_Cymru.
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/100-cymru2023