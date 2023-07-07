A mother and son, along with a friend, have taken on part of the coast path in Ceredigion to raise money for charity.
Fiona Macey and her son Thomas, along with Raymond, who works at Tesco, walked the coastal path from Tan y Bwlch to Aberaeron on Saturday, 17 June.
“We trained most days, walking at least 9 to 10 miles most days,” said Fiona, who is currently on dialysis at the unit in Aberystwyth.
The aim of the walk was to raise money for Inner City Mission/Colouring Dreams One billion meals campaign because no child should go hungry.
“We gave out flyers for the campaign as we walked,” said Fiona.
“We have raised £1,100 and the figure is still rising.”
Raymond, Fiona and Thomas set off from Tan y Bwlch (Picture supplied)