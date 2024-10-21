Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn's Year 5 and 6 team had great success in the recent Urdd football competition for primary schools in Meirionnydd.
The competition was held at Maes Tegid, Bala, with teams across five catchment areas competing against each other. Once again, the competition didn't disappoint with several thrilling games and plenty of goals scored.
Godre'r Berwyn's team finished as group winners with four wins and one draw. It was a local derby in the quarter finals as they met Ysgol OM Edwards.
Godre'r Berwyn impressively won the game to set up a semi-final tie against Ysgol Cefn Coch, Penrhyndeudraeth, and continued their fine form by winning with another impressive score.
In the final they faced Ysgol Bro Idris, Dolgellau, and were determined to finish the competition on a high. Godre'r Berwyn managed to control the game and won the final with a header from the captain, Jonah Aykroyd Duckett, who proudly let the team to victory.
It was a very fantastic tournament for the impressive Godre'r Berwyn team who managed to score 33 goals - with Cooper Childs finishing as top scorer - and conceded 0 goals - quite a spectacular feat. A huge congratulations to the team who will now represent Meirionnydd in the National competition in Aberystwyth in May.