TV presenter becomes patron of Llŷn trust

Tuesday 27th September 2022 12:00 pm
TV presenter Kate Humble

TELEVISION presenter Kate Humble has agreed to be patron of The Eternal Forest Trust on Pen Llŷn.

The trust has turned a wood at Boduan in to a woodland burial site, and Kate says she is “enormously honoured” to become patron of the trust.

Her first visit in this role will see her attend a birthday party for the woodland burial site in October. The party will help raise funds for the charity’s new site on Ynys Môn.

As a champion of green burials, Kate said: “I’m delighted your beautiful burial ground continues to prove a much-needed alternative to conventional cemeteries and provides such an uplifting and special place for many more people to be laid to rest and remembered.”

Kate was filmed by the BBC at Boduan in 2018 helping to dig a grave.

“So you really can push up daisies!” she quipped back then.

She returns on 22 October to help launch the fundraiser.

Rhys Mwyn will also be there that day to lead Tree Walks through the wood.

There will also be live music, a treasure hunt, cake competition and food available.

“Everyone is very welcome. It promises to be a fun day!” a trust spokesperson said.

Donations to The Eternal Forest Trust can be made www.eternalforest.org/donate/

For more information about the site, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Claddfagoedwigol­.WoodlandburialsWales

