TV presenter to give talk on Stonehenge

TV presenter and archaeologist, Julian Richards, will give a talk on Zoom this week, thanks to Llyn Maritime Museum, Nefyn.

The talk, on Stonehenge, will take place on Wednesday, 13 April, at 7pm.

Best known for his BBC TV series, Meet the Ancestors , Julian has studied Stonehenge and its landscape for over 40 years and is the author of the current guidebook to the monument, as well as other English Heritage publications.

The curator of exhibitions about Stonehenge in Britain, Austria and Germany, Julian will explore Stonehenge and how our understanding of this world-famous site has changed over the centuries.

In trying to answer the questions of how Stonehenge was built and why, the latest theories will be explored - and sometimes dismissed! Questions will be taken at the end of the talk.

Explaining how the museum formed a connection with Julian, Jina Gwyrfai, the museum’s heritage officer, said: “Julian and his, wife Sue walked into the museum one day and we struck up a friendship almost immediately.

”He has given advice on our skeleton project, and is a great inspiration to us in our efforts to set up a young archaeologists’ club in Llyn. His enthusiasm and humour are infectious!”