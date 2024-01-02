A trust is looking for two adventurous castaways to take care of a gorgeous remote island.
Bardsey Island Trust/ Ymddiriedolaeth Ynys Enlli needs a pair of fit, Welsh-speaking wardens to care for the 1.5-mile island and its feathered inhabitants.
The couple or pair of friends will need to live and work together to take care of the island's 12 Grade II listed buildings, its volunteers, and its tourists in the summer.
In return, the pair will get to live on the nature reserve and inherit puffins, 200 seals, and dolphins as neighbours.
The jobs are 20 hours a week per person to live on the mountainous island two miles off the coast of the Llŷn Peninsula in North Wales.
The lucky pair will have approximately 11 neighours including the Evans family, who have lived on the island for three generations.
They will maintain the holiday accommodation, supporting visitor's experiences on the island.
In return for being an accommodation warden, the duo will get to live in a remote off-grid community with a boat trip to the mainland once a month, access to shared food growing space and an internet connection.
The incredible beauty of the island would suit a couple used to a quiet life far from huge crowds.
Instead they'll have to contend with the 310 bird species known to visit the island, including manx shearwaters, choughs, oystercatchers, herons, peregrine falcons plus seabirds like gannets, razorbills and shags. Sunsets off the west coast may well be accompanied by porpoises along with puffins, dolphins and seal pups.
Along with being a site of Special Scientific Interest, the island is also a Dark Sky Sanctuary, with a clear view to the milky way on fair weather nights.
The island was bought by the newly established Bardsey Island Trust in 1978 by a public campaign to see the land protected. It has a community shop, a chapel and even an old schoolhouse.
The placement starts in March and runs to October, paying £15,863 pro rata, which adds up to £11.44 an hour. To apply send your CV and covering letter to [email protected] or by post to Bardsey Office, PO BOX 79, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, LL53 9AT before 5pm on 9th January.