Two Ceredigion beaches lose Blue Flag

TWO Ceredigion beaches have been stripped of the coveted Blue Flag status this year.

Last year, Aberystwyth North, Borth, Llangrannog, New Quay Harbour and Tresaith all retained the prestigious award, with Aberystwyth South adding its name to the list from 2019.

In the latest awards released this week by Keep Wales Tidy however, New Quay Harbour and Aberystwyth North beaches have both lost Blue Flag status.

Two Ceredigion beaches also lost the Seaside Award for their standard of water quality and facilities.

While Cilborth, Llanrhystud, Mwnt, Aberporth, Aberystwyth North, Clarach, Penbryn, Traeth y Dolau, Llangrannog, New Quay Harbour and Tresaith were all given a Seaside Award by adjudicators, beaches at Aberystwyth South and Borth - which both received the award last year - did not make this year’s list.

All four ‘hidden gem’ beaches in Ceredigion retained the Green Coast Award, with Cilborth, Llanrhystud, Mwnt and Penbryn all handed the status again this year.

Across the country, 25 Blue Flags are flying at 22 beaches and three marinas.

The iconic Blue Flag is a world-renowned eco-label owned by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

Keep Wales Tidy said: “For more than three decades, Blue Flag has had a transformational impact on water quality, safety and environmental management, it has also inspired environmental awareness through education activities and promotion of social responsibility.”

23 beaches in Wales achieved the Seaside Award for their standard of water quality and facilities, while a further 13 beaches in Wales gained the Green Coast Award, recognising the ‘hidden gems’ along our coastline.

Keep Wales Tidy added: “This continued success across the Welsh coast is down to everyone working during challenging circumstances and who continue to improve and protect the coastal environments here in Wales.”

The Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said: “Wales is known around the world for its incredible coastlines and this recognition means they remain on the map for even more people to discover.

“Over the last two years especially, we have all come to realise the importance of getting outdoors and enjoying what Wales has to offer.

“Our beaches and marinas offer up some of the best bathing waters in Europe.

“They are there for us to enjoy but also for us to protect.

“In the face of the climate and nature emergencies, it is now on all of our shoulders to protect our stunning Welsh coast, ensuring we leave nothing but footprints so blue flags can continue to fly for many generations to come.”

Lesley Jones, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: “We are lucky to have some of the world’s best beaches and marinas on our doorstep.

“The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.

“We hope that everyone visiting our stunning coastline will enjoy and cherish our beaches responsibly.