Two chances to see show

There are two chances to see Angel by Henry Naylor this week when it comes to Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan and Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The Torch Theatre production is in Cardigan tomorrow night, Tuesday, 12 October, and Aberystwyth on Wednesday, 13 October.
Angel tells the legendary story of Rehana. In 2014 Kurdish families were fleeing Kobane to avoid the inevitable ISIS onslaught. Rehana stayed to fight and defend her town; as a sniper, she allegedly killed more than 100 ISIS fighters.
When her story came out, she became an internet sensation and a symbol of resistance against Islamic State and dubbed the ‘Angel of Kobane’. This legendary story comes to the stage in Henry Naylor’s award winning play Angel.
The one-woman show, is the third story in Henry Naylor’s Arabian Nightmares trilogy and was first staged to great acclaim at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016. Since then it has been seen around the world to great critical acclaim, winning awards at many international festivals. This Torch Theatre production is directed by Peter Doran, designed by Sean Crowley and features Yasemin Özdemir as the eponymous Angel.
Angel is suitable for those aged 14+. The play contains strong language and distressing scenes that some may find uncomfortable.
