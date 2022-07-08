Two charged after burglary at car garage
TWO men have been charged following a burglary at a garage.
Police said a woman has also been arrested and released under investigation.
North Wales Police said they received reports of a burglary at a car garage in Llanuwchllyn, Bala, just before 7.45am on Friday, 1 July.
“The incident, in which a car was stolen, happened sometime between 6pm on Thursday, 30 June and 7.45am on Friday, 1 July,” a police spokesperson said.
“The stolen car has since been recovered from the Wolverhampton area and two men have been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle – amongst other out of force offences.
“A woman who was also arrested following the incident has been released under investigation.
“Investigations are ongoing and anyone who saw a black Land Rover in the area at the time of the offence, or anyone with information that could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000462590.”
