Two charged after burglary at car garage

TWO men have been charged following a burglary at a garage.

Police said a woman has also been arrested and released under investigation.

North Wales Police said they received reports of a burglary at a car garage in Llanuwchllyn, Bala, just before 7.45am on Friday, 1 July.

“The incident, in which a car was stolen, happened sometime between 6pm on Thursday, 30 June and 7.45am on Friday, 1 July,” a police spokesperson said.

“The stolen car has since been recovered from the Wolverhampton area and two men have been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle – amongst other out of force offences.

“A woman who was also arrested following the incident has been released under investigation.