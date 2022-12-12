Two people have died in a house fire in St Dogmaels.
Emergency services were called to the village during the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, 11 December).
Firefighters fought the blaze for hours and surrounding homes were evacuated.
The close-knit community has come together to support each other and those affected by the fire.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The damage to the property was extensive, and sadly, we can confirm two people died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.
“It is not believed anyone else was at the property, however examinations are ongoing.
“An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire, with Mid and West Wales Fire and rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators likely to be at the house for several more hours.
“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated during the incident. Those living closest to the affected house will remain displaced until fire officers are certain it is safe for them to return.
“We would like to thank members of the community and local businesses for the support they have offered throughout the incident.”