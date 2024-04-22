TWO earthquakes have been recorded in mid Wales on Monday.
The first was picked up by the British Geological Survey in Llangurig, Powys. at around 8.37am on Monday morning.
The earthquake registered as 1.0 magnitude on the Richter scale.
Around 40 minutes later, a second tremor was registered in the Cors Caron region of Tregaron in Ceredigion.
This second earthquake registered a 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.
The Tregaron earthquake was recorded at 4km of depth.
Llangurig's quake was much deeper, at 7km.
A spokesperson for the British Geological Survey said: “According to our earthquakes feed I can confirm that there were two events this morning.”
These two tremors on Monday morning are the latest in a series of small rumbles in the region.
A 0.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Irish Sea, 18km from Wicklow on 13 April.
A 1.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in St Clears in Carmarthenshire on 28 March this year.
Llanbedr in Gwynedd also recorded a rumble on 2 March, measuring 0.5 on the Richter scale.
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Grughywel in southern Powys in February this year, which was felt as far away as 100 miles.