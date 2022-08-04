Two-for-one entry to Cadw sites for rail travellers
SOME of Wales’ best-loved historical sites will be a little easier to access this summer thanks to a new partnership between Transport for Wales and Cadw.
The heritage body is offering 2-for-1 entry to its sites across Wales to anyone who travels by rail.
Visitors who present a valid same-day rail ticket will be eligible for two tickets for the price of one at paid Cadw sites.
It’s valid at historic locations looked after by Cadw across Wales, including world famous castles at Criccieth, Harlech, Caernarfon and Caerphilly.
James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “Wales has so many incredible places to visit and this offer is a perfect way to save money, while also travelling sustainably using public transport.
“We’re delighted to be working with Cadw on this scheme and hope to see many people taking up the offer over the next year.”
Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “As the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Cadw is committed to the sustainability of Wales’s historical landscape, for the benefit of future generations.
“Naturally, this commitment goes hand in hand with Wales’s wider sustainability targets — so we couldn’t be happier to be supporting Transport for Wales with this green tourism initiative.
“We hope that the offer will enable Welsh residents and visitors alike to choose a greener, public travel option when visiting our outstanding historic sites — this summer and beyond.”
