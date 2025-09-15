Within 24 hours, her family received the devastating news. Nearly a year of chemotherapy followed. Faced with a choice – try to save her leg or amputate – Mia asked only, “Will I be able to do sport if I keep my leg?” When the answer was no, she chose amputation above the knee, determined to run again. By Christmas, Mia was walking on her prosthetic leg, her one wish that year. She endured every side effect of treatment, completing her final chemo on her mum’s birthday in 2018. Today, Mia is a Youth Ambassador for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital, raising awareness and funds. She has represented Wales in para athletics, placing fourth in discus at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games.