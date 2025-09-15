TWO inspirational west Wales teenagers have won a Child of Wales award.
Mia Lloyd, 18, from Cardigan has been named this year’s recipient of the Child of Courage award and Skye Neville, 15, was named Environmental Champion at a star studded event in the Swansea Arena.
Mia Lloyd was just 10 when she began limping with pain in her left knee. After weeks of rest and physiotherapy, an urgent x-ray revealed a tumour in her femur.
Within 24 hours, her family received the devastating news. Nearly a year of chemotherapy followed. Faced with a choice – try to save her leg or amputate – Mia asked only, “Will I be able to do sport if I keep my leg?” When the answer was no, she chose amputation above the knee, determined to run again. By Christmas, Mia was walking on her prosthetic leg, her one wish that year. She endured every side effect of treatment, completing her final chemo on her mum’s birthday in 2018. Today, Mia is a Youth Ambassador for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital, raising awareness and funds. She has represented Wales in para athletics, placing fourth in discus at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games.
Mia has also competed in wheelchair basketball and explored climbing, golf, and snowboarding, proving disability is no limitation.
15-year-old Skye is an extraordinary environmental campaigner inspiring thousands to take action.
She founded KAPtat—Kids Against Plastic Tat—a movement to remove millions of pieces of pointless plastic from kids’ comics.
With over 66,000 supporters, including Steve Backshall and Maddie Moate, her biggest victory came when Waitrose stopped selling plastic-wrapped comics.
Skye’s campaign, adopted by Plastic Clever Schools nationwide, has reached classrooms across the UK. She has spoken at events like World Ocean Day for Schools and the Pupil Power Assembly, sharing her passion for protecting the planet. Last year, Skye featured in Damon Gameau’s Future Council, travelling across Europe to explore climate solutions. She met inspiring innovators and bravely challenged polluters and bank CEOs, including Nestlé.
The film premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival, followed by screenings at the UN Summit of the Future. To offset her travel emissions, Skye completed 50 beach cleans. She continues to inspire a global movement of young people fighting for a better world.
Covering all areas of Wales, the Child of Wales awards shines a light on a brave group of children and young people who face hardships and challenges every day, yet never give up, inspiring those around them in the process.
Child of Wales Awards founder and CEO Blanche Sainsbury said, “As always, this year’s Child of Wales Awards has been incredible. It was a truly unforgettable evening – a powerful celebration of courage, resilience, and hope.
“None of it would have been possible without the unwavering support of our incredible sponsors, friends, and supporters, whose generosity and belief in our vision continue to inspire us.
“Together, we’ve created something special - a community that comes together to honour Wales' young heroes and give their families a night they will never forget.”
