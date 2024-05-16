Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Gwynedd on Wednesday evening (15 May).
Shortly before 7pm police responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision which had taken place on the A487 between Penrhyndeudraeth and Maentwrog.
The collision involved a red and white BMW motorcycle, which was travelling towards Penrhyndeudraeth, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander travelling in the opposite direction.
The emergency services attended the scene. Both the male rider and female pillion passenger were taken to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries. The male was transported by ambulance and the female was airlifted by the air ambulance.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Crime Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “The collision happened in an area known locally as Laundry Cottage and I am urging anybody who may have been travelling along the A487 just prior to 7pm, and who may have dash cam footage, to make contact with us as soon as possible.
“I would like to thank all those who have already made contact with us.”
Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000442623.