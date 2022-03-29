Two people arrested on suspicion of arson

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has reported a busy weekend and issued a warning following a spate of wildfires ( North Wales Fire and Rescue Service )

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of arson following the wildfire in Tanygrisiau on Sunday.

The males, aged 14 and 20, were arrested close to the location of the incident after fleeing from officers attending the scene.

Both have since been released under investigation, with enquiries ongoing into the fire which caused widespread land damage.

Inspector Darren Kane said: “Arson is a crime. Deliberate grass fires are dangerous, unpredictable and can quickly spread out of control. These fires put the lives of the fire crews and public at risk. Incidents like this tie up the Emergency Services whose time is invariably needed elsewhere.

“Working together with NWFRS and joint Arson Reduction Team we are appealing to anyone in the community who has information which may assist in the investigation make contact with us as soon as possible.

“If you can assist in this investigation please contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting incident reference B042648, or report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A total of 10 North Wales Fire and Rescue appliances attended the Tanygrisiau incident, along with one narrow access unit and one incident command unit.

The fire was eventually brought under control by attending crews, on a week of high demand for the service.

NWFRS have also attended serious wildfires across Gwynedd and Conwy - in Rhiw, Mynydd Nefyn, Trawsfynydd, Llyn Celyn, Betws Y Coed, Maentwrog and Aberdeunant. Crews are currently still in attendance tackling these fires in Maentwrog and Aberdeunant.

Paul Scott, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I witnessed first hand the professionalism, commitment and resilience of our staff as I attended these devastating wildfires across South Gwynedd and into Conwy.

“While accidents can happen, there are some within our communities who are deliberately setting fire to our countryside.

“Deliberate fire setting is completely unacceptable - this is a crime for which they will be prosecuted.