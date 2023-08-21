Two people have been rescued after their boat got stuck at an underground lake in a mine.
North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation received a call from North Wales Police (NWP) on Saturday, 19 August to say two people were overdue from a trip in the Croesor-Rhosydd mine complex at Penrhyndeudraeth in Eryri (Snowdonia).
Over 20 team members responded from across north Wales. They were split into two groups with one group tasked with walking to the incident site from Tan y Grisiau whilst the other organised equipment and drove up from Croesor village with Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team.
A North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) spokesperson said: "During the course of the incident one of the missing persons managed to exit the system and was able to provide further details to the team.
"They explained that an in situ boat used for one of the lake crossings had become jammed and they were unable to retrieve it, forcing them to retrace their steps.
"During this the second person had become exhausted and was unable to climb the final pitch out of the system, but was otherwise uninjured.
"A NWCRO team was dispatched to assess and assist this person up the pitch and to surface.
"Equipment and some team members returned back to Croesor with the remaining team members walking back over to Tan y Grisiau.
"All team members were off the hill by 11pm."
North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation provides an underground search and rescue service across north Wales thanks entirely to voluntary team members and donations from the public.