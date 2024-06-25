The stricken vessel remains in the main channel on the approaches to Porthmadog between markers 14 & 15 and care is advised whilst in the vicinity - at high-tide the yachts cabin will be underwater, with only the listing mast visible (marked by a large blue buoy). Also, there is a lot of flotsam and jetsam in the area. Coordinates as follows 50’ 54.791N 004’08.137W.