Two people have been rescued from a sinking yacht.
Criccieth RNLI volunteers launched two lifeboats to the sinking vessel at 7.45pm on the Monday, 24 June, following reports of the yacht sinking fast near Borth y Gest.
With initial reports stating that two persons were holding on to the stricken yacht, the station’s inshore-rescue-boat was transferred to Porthmadog for launch from the harbour slipway, while the station’s Atlantic 85-class Lifeboat launched from Criccieth.
Both vessels arrived on-scene within minutes.
Thankfully, as the lifeboats arrived, both of the yacht’s occupants managed to climb aboard a passing speedboat.
The inshore-rescue-boat took both aboard and conducted a medical assessment whilst ensuring there were no further occupants aboard the yacht.
With no one injured and all accounted for, the lifeboat transferred the casualties back to Porthmadog to an awaiting team from Criccieth Coastguard.
The stricken vessel remains in the main channel on the approaches to Porthmadog between markers 14 & 15 and care is advised whilst in the vicinity - at high-tide the yachts cabin will be underwater, with only the listing mast visible (marked by a large blue buoy). Also, there is a lot of flotsam and jetsam in the area. Coordinates as follows 50’ 54.791N 004’08.137W.