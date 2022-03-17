Two-thirds of adults in Ceredigion have had Covid-19 booster jab

Two-thirds of adults in Ceredigion have had a Covid-19 booster jab, figures reveal.

Public Health Wales data shows 45,051 people aged 18 and over had been triple-jabbed up to March 13 in the fight against coronavirus – 68% of the area’s adults.

And 53,762 – 82% – had received two doses of the vaccine by that date.

They make up part of the 55,761 people who have been given at least one jab – 85% of the over-18 population.

Figures for under-18s show 38% of 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses by March 13, as had 57% of 16 and 17-year-olds in the area.

The data for each age group in the area shows:

16 to 17 – 796 fully vaccinated (57%)

18 to 29 – 9,223 fully vaccinated (66%)

30 to 39 – 5,920 fully vaccinated (69%)

40 to 49 – 6,081 fully vaccinated (77%)

50 to 54 – 4,374 fully vaccinated (85%)

55 to 59 – 5,077 fully vaccinated (89%)

60 to 64 – 4,903 fully vaccinated (91%)

65 to 69 – 4,748 fully vaccinated (92%)

70 to 74 – 4,752 fully vaccinated (95%)

75 to 79 – 3,978 fully vaccinated (96%)

80 and over – 4,706 fully vaccinated (96%)

Across Wales, 2.4 million people have had both doses, equating to 87% of the over-12 population, while 2.5 million (92%) have had at least one dose and 1.9 million people (70%) have had a booster vaccination.

The rates have been updated using recently released 2020 mid-year population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.