Two-thirds of adults in Ceredigion have had Covid-19 booster jab
Two-thirds of adults in Ceredigion have had a Covid-19 booster jab, figures reveal.
Public Health Wales data shows 45,051 people aged 18 and over had been triple-jabbed up to March 13 in the fight against coronavirus – 68% of the area’s adults.
And 53,762 – 82% – had received two doses of the vaccine by that date.
They make up part of the 55,761 people who have been given at least one jab – 85% of the over-18 population.
Figures for under-18s show 38% of 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses by March 13, as had 57% of 16 and 17-year-olds in the area.
The data for each age group in the area shows:
- 16 to 17 – 796 fully vaccinated (57%)
- 18 to 29 – 9,223 fully vaccinated (66%)
- 30 to 39 – 5,920 fully vaccinated (69%)
- 40 to 49 – 6,081 fully vaccinated (77%)
- 50 to 54 – 4,374 fully vaccinated (85%)
- 55 to 59 – 5,077 fully vaccinated (89%)
- 60 to 64 – 4,903 fully vaccinated (91%)
- 65 to 69 – 4,748 fully vaccinated (92%)
- 70 to 74 – 4,752 fully vaccinated (95%)
- 75 to 79 – 3,978 fully vaccinated (96%)
- 80 and over – 4,706 fully vaccinated (96%)
Across Wales, 2.4 million people have had both doses, equating to 87% of the over-12 population, while 2.5 million (92%) have had at least one dose and 1.9 million people (70%) have had a booster vaccination.
The rates have been updated using recently released 2020 mid-year population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
The Welsh Government recently announced plans to offer the vaccine to children aged between five and 11 who are not in clinical at-risk groups.
