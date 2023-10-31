An Gwynedd man who was caught driving while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for two years by magistrates.
Callum Hughes, of 10 Tan yr Eglwys, Abererch appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Seat Ibiza on the A499 at Gyrn Goch on 1 October this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Hughes had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Hughes from driving for 24 months.
Hughes was also handed a 12 month community order to include a 60-day alcohol ban as well as up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.