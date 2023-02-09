AN APPEAL has been launched in Tywyn to help support the victims of the terrible earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have claimed thousands of lives.
The British International Rescue and Search Dogs charity, which has a training base at Morfa camp in Tywyn, has today launched an appeal for camping equipment and first aid supplies.
Dave Stubbs, who is a dog handler and First aid safety officer for the British International rescue and search dogs, who lives in Bryncrug, said: “We are launching an appeal for camping equipment and first aid supplies to be sent out to Turkey.
“We are hoping to use the Morfa Camp site as a drop off point if anyone can spare these items.
“We are not looking for clothing or medical supplies at the moment.
“Anyone who can help can contact myself or Gary Fererra and we can arrange a meet up.
“The plan is to then team up with the Red Cross and get the donations sent out to those who need it.”
An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit Turkey and Syria on Monday and has already claimed 17,000 lives.
Those able to donate camping or first aid supplies are asked to either contact Dave Stubbs on 07747517363 or Gary Fererra on 07368954295