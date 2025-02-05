Tywyn Baptist Church has received funding and a visit from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin.
The funding to support the church’s many activities in the community was awarded following a nomination from a local policing team officer.
To mark this award for their hard work, the PCC visited the church’s youth club to learn the valuable part it plays in the community.
The youth club gives attendees opportunities for self-development through various activities, and provides youngsters with life skills to help them grow and thrive.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “It was a pleasure to visit Tywyn Baptist Church. It is important to me as Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales that we can help youth groups like this in their work. It’s clear to me they play a strong role in the area and the club serves as a safe space for people and helps them develop a sense of community. The officer who nominated the group for the funding award talked about their commitment to compassion and kindness and I was pleased to see this in action on my visit.”
Tywyn Baptist Church members said: "The encouragement from the North Wales PCC and Community Police Officers in the Tywyn region has been invaluable to us.
“Organisations working in partnership help instil consistent, healthy and respectful attitudes in the youth of the area by reinforcing each other's values.
“The church seeks to work alongside community groups to help build strong futures in the lives of those who will be the bedrock of our community in the years to come.
““We'd like to thank the PCC for the generous funding they have provided and thank those officers who have taken such an interest in our ongoing work."
To find out more about the church, visit www.tywynbaptistchurch.org.uk.