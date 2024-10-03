The Magic Lantern Tywyn is planning a programme of films and events as part of the BFI Art of Action Season.
Art of Action celebrates the skill and creative energy that goes into making live action films.
Cinema Manager Sara Hulls said: “We are so excited to bring our audiences some absolutely brilliant films and special events, ranging from the 1926 classic silent film The General to the recent The Raid 2 from Welsh writer and director Gareth Evans.”
In addition to the films will be other events. On 20 October, the screening of Buster Keaton classic The General will feature live musical accompaniment by Andrew Harrison King.
"Watching a classic Buster Keaton film in a cinema as old and iconic as The Magic Lantern is a thrill in itself but having a pianist there to play the score in time to the film means people will experience it just as they when it was originally released," said Sara.
"Not only that but Talyllyn Railway are offering ticket holders to The General 20 per cent discount on all steam train trips the following week."
You can take part in a quiz following the screening of Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, or a martial arts workshop between two amazing films - Polite Society and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. There is also the opportunity to learn the art of sword fighting at The Princess Bride Swashbuckling Party and enjoy a hilarious night of surf themed fun at the Point Break Cocktail Night.
The Art of Action season is a BFI FAN initiative supported through National Lottery, and the Magic Lantern has been supported with funding from Film Hub Wales.
"Without the support of Film Hub Wales, many of the events and films we show at the lantern simply wouldn't happen,” Sara added.
“Their support allows us to be more creative and adventurous with our programming and it's thanks to the years of working with them that our audiences for Welsh, foreign language, independent films has really grown, and our regular audiences very much appreciate the eclectic range of films we show.”