Over £2,500 has been raised in Tywyn for north Wales’ only children’s hospice, Tŷ Gobaith.
The Tywyn Friends of Tŷ Gobaith and the Talyllyn Mountain Railway pulled out all the stops on Friday, 21 June with a tasty charity fundraiser for the hospice.
The group members hosted the popular Steam & BBQ event, which saw people embark on a six carriage scenic ride from Wharf station to Abergynolwyn where they were treated to some live entertainment and food.
A total of 110 people enjoyed the trip on the line’s original loco Dolgoch, as well as a raffle that included prizes such as a two-night stay in a shepherd’s hut, golf lessons, Sunday lunch vouchers, house cleaning, and a first class trip and cream tea on the railway.
The evening raised over £2,500.
After the seven-mile outward trip, guests enjoyed live music from Tywyn’s own Totaleigh who created a great atmosphere with their sounds, and there was a delicious BBQ of burgers and hot dogs in the station café.
There are 18 members of the Tywyn Friends of Tŷ Gobaith. Speaking on behalf of the group at the presentation of the cheque, event organiser Anita Inman said: “We raised a total of £2,564 and are thrilled to see the new memory garden at the hospice.”
The train is kindly gifted to the Friends group by Chairman of the Railway, David Ventry and driver Mike Davies, fireman Chris Parrott and station controller Ian Drummond all volunteered their services.
Tŷ Gobaith’s Gwynedd area fundraiser, Jenny Roberts, said: “Despite a bit of rain it was a fantastic evening with everybody in good spirits on this beautiful trip.
“Friends groups like the one in Tywyn are so vital to our hospice not only in the funds they raise but in spreading awareness of our work in the community. We are very grateful to Anita and the rest of the group.
“Every penny raised will help us continue on our mission to reach every family and child in north and mid Wales that can benefit from our care, respite and counselling services.”