The row over a closed ward at Tywyn Hospital continues.
The Senedd petitions committee said it would once again write to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) to find out what is going on with staff recruitment needed to reopen Dyfi Ward.
The ward closed temporarily in April 2023. Campaigners have staged a protest, held meetings and signed a petition calling for it to reopen, but it remains closed 15 months on.
Tywyn resident Jane Muir submitted the petition, which had 1,314 signatures online and 4,214 on paper (5,528 signatures in total) to the Senedd committee. They have considered the petition three times already, but have now considered it for a fourth time.
The committee said they had heard from the health board and further appointments of medical staff have been made but there is no date for when they can start nor when the ward can reopen. Until there is a firm date for its reopening, the committee resolved to keep the petition open and write to BCUHB once again for an update on the situation.
In their latest reply to the committee, campaigners said: “Looking at the minimal progress the health board has actually achieved in the past year, the outlook for health services in the Tywyn area is bleak.
“The range of services provided for Tywyn have still not been reinstated to the levels of 2017.
“Many matters raised by the Tywyn Hospital Action Group have still not been answered. These include BCUHB's alternative plans for the use of our hospital.
“Considerable local donations enabled the Tywyn hospital project to go ahead. The appropriate use and management of donations remains a serious concern.
The health board told the’ Cambrian News’ they have responded to the Welsh Government petitions committee, and the hospital action group were part of our workshop with this information.
Ffion Johnstone, Director of the West Integrated Health Community at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “The inpatient ward at Tywyn Hospital was temporarily closed pending the recruitment of the required number of registered nursing staff to safely operate a 24/7 inpatient ward facility.
“We have made progress in recruiting to the vacant posts both from within the UK as well as appointing four international trained nurses.
“We are awaiting the confirmation that competencies required have been completed before the nurses can start working.
“We have held meetings with councillors and MP and MS representatives since the temporary closure, as well as a public engagement event, with a focus of developing sustainable services for the population of Tywyn and the surrounding area.
“We will continue to keep the local community up to date with progress to reopen the ward via our health board channels as well as local councillors and politicians.”
On 15 April 2023, angry residents made their feelings known about the sudden temporary closure of Tywyn Hospital’s inpatient ward by staging a protest.
Residents gathered outside the hospital following BCUHB’s announcement two days earlier that the ward would temporarily close due to staff shortages.