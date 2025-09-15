A Drefach Felindre man has appeared in court charged with making indecent images of children.
Aled Williams, of Central House, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 September.
The 52-year-old is charged with making a total of six indecent images of children in Llandysul between 13 November 2024 and 10 September this year.
Two of the images were of the most serious category A.
Williams is also charged with possessing five extreme pornographic images over the same dates.
He is further charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order between 20 June and 10 September.
Williams is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 13 October.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
