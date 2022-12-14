A Tywyn man has been sentenced to three years for sexual activity with a female child.
Elliot Mark Pitt, 21, also received a 12 month sentence, to run concurrently, for possession of Category A indecent images, considered to be the most severe.
Speaking after sentencing, Sergeant Edwards-Hughes said: “We are committed to bringing those who cause the biggest threat to our communities to justice. Pitt preyed on the vulnerabilities of a young child for his own sexual gratification.
“Violence against women and girls is a high priority for the force, and whilst we recognise that any form of violence is unacceptable, the predatory targeting of a young female makes Pitt a significant risk to the community.
“We welcome the sentence imposed, and will continue to place offenders before the Court to face justice for heinous crimes such as these.”