In the week before Christmas the musicians of Totaleigh Music and guests will perform live daily in Tywyn to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Between 11am and 12 noon daily a host of musicians can be found working hard to raise funds at Tywyn Foods in Tywyn High Street. The fundraising event, which took place for the first time last year, is organised and directed by Leigh Matthews, director of Totaleigh Music, and hosted by Dan Wyre, proprietor of Twyn Foods. During the daily hour of live music, customers will be treated to a complimentary hot chocolate whilst enjoying the festivities and purchasing their produce for Christmas. Dan will also be serving hot roasted chestnuts during the daily music hour.
Last year Tywyn Foods and Totaleigh Music successfully raised several hundred pounds for the Air Ambulance and they are hoping to do the same again this year. The event will be streamed live on social media and people can donate money during their visit to the shop or through an online donations page.
The performers each day are Adrian Bennett, Monday, 18 December, Leigh Matthews (flute), Tuesday, 19 December, Broster and Clark Bluegreass Tunes, Wednesday, 20 December, Holly Morris and Kai Oakley, Thursday, 21 December, Duo Sereniti (soprano Holly Morris and classical guitar, Leigh Matthews), Connor Newdick, Saturday, 23 December and Chris Pomeroy, Sunday, 24 December.