Between 11am and 12 noon daily a host of musicians can be found working hard to raise funds at Tywyn Foods in Tywyn High Street. The fundraising event, which took place for the first time last year, is organised and directed by Leigh Matthews, director of Totaleigh Music, and hosted by Dan Wyre, proprietor of Twyn Foods. During the daily hour of live music, customers will be treated to a complimentary hot chocolate whilst enjoying the festivities and purchasing their produce for Christmas. Dan will also be serving hot roasted chestnuts during the daily music hour.