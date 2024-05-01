Pupils from Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn have been congratulated for their recent successes in music and sport.
Aneira Jones Year 8 won the piano and harp competition at the Eisteddfod Secondary Region Meirionydd and to Gwilym Jones Year 7 came third on piano.
Aneiria will move on to compete at the Meifod National Eisteddfod at the end of May.
Well done to you both on your achievements, excellent!
Congratulations also to Scott Moncrieff, Alfie Davies, and Tomos Evans (Year 11) for their outstanding football performances for the Gwynedd Schools Under 16’s at the Euro Sporting Blackpool Cup. Their teamwork and dedication shone brightly as they represented their school alongside other talented teammates.
This prestigious tournament drew in a staggering 150 teams from various age groups across the UK and wider, showcasing the best of young football talent not just from England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, but also from across the Channel, with teams travelling from France and Germany, among others.
In a display of skill and determination, the team emerged victorious in every single match, securing an impressive total of 24 goals while maintaining a rock-solid defence that conceded none throughout the tournament.
Well done boys!