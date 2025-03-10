Pupils from Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn have set up Eco Forum to help save the planet and also build a positive relationship with the local community.
The pupils from Years 7-11 say they want to try to dispel the negative stereotype towards teenagers that exists at present.
“One of the first ways we wish to do this is through litter picking in different areas throughout Tywyn once a month,” a forum spokesperson said.
“We are also very willing to help any clubs and organisations, or even an elderly neighbour, that you as a community may highlight that could benefit from our involvement.”