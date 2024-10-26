Morfa Ward resident Mike Stevens is challenging Tywyn Town Council on local elections and finances.
He collected enough signatures to trigger a town council election, saying it took less than an hour to get 12 people to officially request an election.
He said: “Morfa ward hasn't had a town council election for over seven years. West ward hasn't had an election for over 12, and none of the current councillors have ever been voted for by the people.
“Whenever there has been a vacancy new councillors have been co-opted.”
He said there is a “lack of financial controls with spending running rife” and questioned the council renting a high street office, paying rent to hold meetings in Neuadd Pendre and over £3,000 renting railway station buildings for a fridge charity giving away surplus food.
“There is also makerspace,” he said, “but the council could and should also use the building for their office and meetings, saving hard-pressed tax payers £100s”.
He also queried the skatepark saying original plans included a skatepark, pump track, parkour, bike skills and social area) for £252,000.
“Only a small skatepark has been built. Astonishingly the council claim this still cost £252,000.
“I urge people to put their names forward for this election so we can have a full democratic vote. One new face may not make much of an impact but at least they will have a democratic mandate from the people, and Morfa Ward a voice on Tywyn Council.”
The town council welcomed the Morfa Ward election, adding: “The last election in May 2022 was uncontested as only 12 people stood for 13 seats, but was nevertheless still an election.
“On the occasions when an election is not called, town council has to undertake a co-option process, governed by statute and overseen by Gwynedd Council.
“Council meetings are open to the public so need to be held in a suitable building with many in Neuadd Pendre which offers the required space. The High Street office is used for all the functions of the council as well as smaller committee meetings. The station building is currently home to Tywyn Community Ffrij and Tywyn Fifws, valuable community groups with grant funding covering costs.
“Town council is extremely proud of the new skatepark. Maverick Skateparks worked hard to consult widely with the community and designed and delivered a superb skatepark on time and on budget.”