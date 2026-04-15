Tywyn Town Council clerk Chris Wood has been commended for his professionalism and dedication in a recent Personnel Committee meeting.
The minutes from the 25 March meeting note “detailed and lengthy discussions were held” and “it was agreed that the clerk is fulfilling all of his duties in an effective manner”.
The minutes state: “Financial reports, minutes and clerk’s reports provided to the council are considered comprehensive and accurate.
“Councillors are happy with the work undertaken by the clerk to ensure that the council meets its statutory responsibilities.
“Councillors were unanimous in praising the professionalism of the clerk and the support he provides to the council and the community.
“It was noted that the clerk brings a significant positive impact to his work and is doing more than is required.
“The clerk is considered hard working, committed to the council, professional, approachable and trustworthy by councillors.”
The clerk’s workload was discussed, and the minutes state councillors are “aware of the amount of time the clerk gives to his role” and discussed what measures could be put in place to provide assistance.
“Specific tasks could be delegated to councillors, but it was acknowledged councillors have their own professional and personal commitments and delegation can sometimes take longer to implement than the amount of time that would be saved”.
Discussions over possible modifications to council policies to see if they could be more efficient were had.
The clerk’s salary was also discussed and it was noted that the clerk had opted to take payment for additional hours worked instead of time off in lieu.
“The NJC pay scale is considered appropriate for the size of the council, its responsibilities and budget,” the minutes note.
“It was noted that the clerk has the ability to work from home should he wish to, and has not expressed any concerns about remuneration or time off.”
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