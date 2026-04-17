Acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins has been delighting the people of Dolgellau where he is making his latest film, ‘A Visit to Grandpa’s’.
A number of Dolgellau roads closed on Wednesday, 15 and Thursday, 16 April to accommodate a film crew, and crowds gathered to see what was going on.
A letter to residents from Location Manager Reece Vancheri and Assistant Location Manager Dean Cummings outlining the road closures said: “The film is based on a Dylan Thomas story called ‘A Visit to Grandpa’s’, a whimsical, heart stirring tale of a boy’s summer spent with his eccentric grandfather.
“I want to assure you that we will do our utmost to keep disruption to a minimum and will work with you to make this happen as smoothly as possible.”
Cllr Morgan, who managed to get a photograph with the Hollywood star, has been documenting the film crew’s visit on social media.
She was delighted with how the event went, and said: “It was so nice to see so many local people in the town. It is usually quiet.
“Long-term it will be great for publicity, and we had a very well organised two days.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “Cyngor Gwynedd welcomes filming projects of all kinds within the county that have obtained the relevant permissions and have local support.
“Over the years we have welcomed a number of productions here to Gwynedd. These productions bring economic benefits to the area, and showcase our region to audiences far and wide.”
“We have worked closely with the production company to keep disruption to a minimum and appreciate the patience and support of the local community.”
Gwynedd Council says anyone wishing to film in the area is encouraged to discuss plans with them at an early stage to ensure necessary permissions and support can be arranged. Visit https://shorturl.at/6e8u2 for information.
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