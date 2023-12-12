A charity Christmas Tractor Run will take place in Tywyn this month this month.
Over 60 tractors will be going to all the local villages and Father Christmas will be with them on the Rotary Club trailer.
The event will raise money for the DPJ Foundation and the Wales Air Ambulance.
It has been organised by Nigel Williams, landlord of The Victorian Slipway.
Nigel said: “This is the very first tractor run that’s been organised in Tywyn and the surrounding villages. I took over the Victorian Slipway in July this year and wanted to connect with the community.
“I am from a farming background and I was surprised that a tractor run is not an annual event here, so I got together with Rhys Williams and John Williams, local farmers, and the event snow balled from there.”
The event will take place on Sunday, 17 December at the Victorian Slipway Promenade.
The tractors will be arriving at around 3.30pm to 4.30pm. Best Dressed Tractor and Driver judging will take place and the tractors will depart at 5pm.
They will head to Aberdyfi, Tywyn High Street, Bryncrug, Llanegryn, Rhoslefain and Llwyngwril before returning to the Promenade in Tywyn via the High street again.
People are invited to watch the tractors leaving the slipway where there will be a BBQ and refreshments available.
People in the surrounding villages can come out and watch the tractors come through the villages.
The Rotary Club Santa on a sleigh will head the run and there will be a live video so people will be able to log on and see approximately when the run will arrive in the villages.
The tractors should be back by 7pm, and then there will be a raffle upstairs in the restaurant. Awards will also be given to the tractor winners.
A GoFundme page is available at https://gofund.me/d6304b66
for people to donate to the fundraiser and raffle tickets can be bought at the Victorian Slipway daily after 3pm.