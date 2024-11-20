A church and a cinema in Tywyn have teamed up to offer somewhere warm and free food this winter.
Tywyn Baptist Church and the Magic Lantern Cinema have released dates when people can gather together to eat.
On 9 and 16 December (11am), the Magic Lantern is offering a film and food to anyone who needs it.
On 13 December (12pm), Tywyn Baptist Church will provide a full Christmas dinner, to be booked by 1 December.
Also there, on 21 December (5pm-8pm) drop in for food and activities.
Finally, on 25 December (11am-3pm), the Magic Lantern will offering its usual Christmas Day dinner and a film.