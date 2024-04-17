Staff at the Dyfi Osprey Project spotted UFOs flying above the live osprey nest last night.
The Machynlleth-based project has two nesting birds but on the evening of 16 April it had a few more unlikely visitors.
The Osprey infra-red cam which monitors the rare raptors' nest spotted a floating dot zooming around left of the lens, but a blog post states, ‘we’re pretty sure this is not a laser, glow-worms, nor anything we’ve ever seen before over an osprey nest.’
Later in the video two identified flashing dots are spotted over the nearby hills on the other side of the Dyfi Valley.
Suggestions from commenters range from moths, bats, an air ambulance, choppers on a night exercise to ‘a beetle on speed’.