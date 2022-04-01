Ukraine crisis: Thousands in Wales willing to open their homes

Driftwood Design in Aberystwyth raffled off a painting of Sunflowers recently. Mary from Angelsey won the painting and the store raised more than £3,600 to assist Ukrainian refugees ( Cambrian News )

Thousands of people across Wales have signed up to provide a home for Ukrainian refugees.

Under the scheme devised by the Uk Government, host families are set to qualify for a £350 monthly stipend.

But money isn’t the main motive for helping.

Most potential hosts are simply moved by the plight of the mostly women and chil,dre forced to flee their homeland since Russia invaded a month ago.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart said that there had been 10,236 initial expressions of interest in the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, designed to match Ukrainians with sponsors in the UK.

Mr Hart has thanked the people of Wales for their “extraordinary generosity”.

“Wales has a long and proud history of supporting refugees and the response of people across the country to help those fleeing the invasion of Ukraine has been remarkable,” the minister said.

And those refugees who do make it to Wales will be entitled to travel for free for six months on Transport for Wales rail services.

The six-month scheme, for all Transport for Wales rail services, is to help refugees while they are settling in.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it “another action which shows Wales is a place of safety and sanctuary for those who need our help”.