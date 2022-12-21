UKRAINIAN students studying in Aberystwyth until the New Year to escape the conflict in their home country have spoken of the “warm welcome” they have received.
As the war in Ukraine continues, Aberystwyth University has been building on the link established with Odesa National Economic University (ONEU) - with a group of students from Odesa joining the university’s Business School in October and early November.
Undergraduate students Maryna Zaitseva and Oleksii Gorbatenko arrived from Odesa in October and expect to be in Aberystwyth until the end of January.
Maryna is in her third year at ONEU, studying Entrepreneurship, Trade and Stock Markets.
Originally from Vinnytisa in central Ukraine, Maryna had not considered studying abroad before the war, but welcomed the opportunity to leave as life there became difficult.
“Normal study in Odesa is very difficult at the moment”, Maryna said.
“The electricity supply is not constant and you are always aware of the dangers from rockets landing, particularly from Russian warships in the Black Sea.
“The welcome here at Aberystwyth has been really warm and coming here has been a great opportunity to improve my English.
“Aberystwyth is also beautiful, near the sea, just like Odesa, and it is great to have everything within walking distance.”
Maryna’s father is in the military as are other members of her family and many of her friends.
“It is dangerous wherever you are in Ukraine at the moment and with so many people I know involved with the military, that means I am very nervous at times,” she added.
Oleksii is in his second year at ONEU and studying Management.
“I decided to come to Aberystwyth to get away from the conflict but also to study abroad and this has been a great opportunity for improving my language skills and my academic work,” he said.
“The bombing, especially of the electricity supply has worsened the situation in Odesa.
“I worry about my relatives and friends who stayed in the city and keep in touch with them daily when it is possible.”
Maryna and Oleksii both would like to return to Ukraine, but for now, they hope to be able to continue their studies away from the conflict.
“When the war started it was very difficult to make long term plans as we did not know what was going to happen”, Maryna said.
“I am really grateful for this opportunity to study at Aberystwyth.”
Oleksii added: “Eventually I would like to return to Ukraine to help rebuild the country.
“I do miss Ukraine and my friends and family there, but for the time being I am glad that I am in Aberystwyth and able to continue with my studies away from the dangers of war.”
Aberystwyth Pro Vice-Chancellor Tim Woods said: “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the awful war in Ukraine, and we are thankful that we can play our very small part in helping students from the country.”