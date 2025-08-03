A Ukrainian student who fled the war in her country has graduated with First Class Honours in Creative Writing and English from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Lampeter, just two years after arriving in the UK.
Born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, Kseniia Kulykivska was studying English Philology and French at Kyiv National Linguistic University when the Russian invasion forced her to leave her home country.
She moved to the UK and settled just outside Llanllwni with her host Liz Ellis and best friend Lisa Kytskai, who is also from Kyiv and works with the University’s Digital Services team.
Despite having no previous experience in creative writing, Kseniia pursued her passion for literature and enrolled on the Creative Writing and English degree at UWTSD. “Literature and the publishing industry have always fascinated me,” she said. “I wanted to spend my days reading, writing and analysing – and the course gave me that joy.
“I never imagined I’d finish a degree in my third language – let alone with First Class Honours,” she said. “The journey wasn’t easy, especially gaining confidence in my English writing skills, but the support of my host, friends, and tutors made it possible.”
As a student, she took part in poetry and short fiction showcases that boosted her public speaking skills and introduced her to a network of creative peers.
“The connections I made at UWTSD are what I treasure most – being surrounded by like-minded people made a huge difference.”
Kseniia hopes to begin a career in publishing.
“I’m passionate about helping others gain confidence in their writing, just as I was helped. I'm currently seeking entry-level roles in editing and publishing to begin the next chapter of my journey.”
Kseniia recommends the course to anyone, regardless of their background.
