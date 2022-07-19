Ultra-modern ambulance station opened

Staff outside the new station at Minaeron in Aberaeron

AN ultra-modern new ambulance station in Aberaeron has been officially opened.

Crews previously based in a portakabin at New Quay Fire Station have now moved to a new facility in Aberaeron, which has been unveiled by Wales Ambulance Service Trust chief executive Jason Killens.

The 1,700 square foot building at Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Minaeron complex includes a two-bay ambulance area, garage, kitchen, rest room, showers and office space.

Catrin Convery, the Trust’s locality manager in Ceredigion, added: “Until recently, crews were based from a portakabin but storm damage meant our presence there was untenable.

“Since then, colleagues have been working out of locations across the county, so have been very much look forward to coming together once more and having a base to call their own.

“We’re thrilled that it’s now fully functional and are grateful to the chief executive for coming to celebrate its official opening.”

Mr Killens said: “I was delighted to formally open the new station, which delivers the fit-for-purpose facilities that colleagues deserve.

“In turn, we hope this means a better service for the people of Ceredigion.

“It also presents an opportunity to work more closely with our Hywel Dda University Health Board colleagues.”

Chris Turley, the Trust’s executive director of finance and corporate resources, said: “The unveiling of Aberaeron is part of a broader programme of work to modernise the Trust’s estate.

“Recently, this has meant a state-of-the-art new station in Cardiff, as well as improvements to facilities in Swansea, St Asaph and Tredegar.

“We also collaborate with partner agencies where we can, and have recently joined forces with fire and rescue service colleagues in Barry, Whitland and Llanidloes.